PlayStation Plus Essential (12 Months) | $55 | Eneba

Sony split its traditional online multiplayer service into three separate tiers recently to compete with Xbox Game Pass, but right now I want to focus on the first tier . PlayStation Plus Essential is the bare bones. Do you want to play games with friends online? Cool. You can do that here while also getting access to monthly games. If you are just looking to get online with some buds then that’s all you need and you can do it for just $55 a year with Eneba.

