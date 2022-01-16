30-Day Trial | Free | Homer



It’s easy for your kids to get sucked into the technology and have it solve and answer problems for them. Now you can make playing on the tablet or computer fun and keep their minds going. The Homer Learn & Grow program is an award-winning, research-supported program that adapts to your kid’s reading level and interests. The kiddos actively engage with learning by tapping answers, recording their own voice, and choosing what they’d like to explore. The program creates a personal learning path that helps guide kids toward literacy. The songs and nursery rhymes include numbers as well to help out with other early learning themes. The stories section includes things like poetry and folk tales. It’s time to put baby shark in the trash and give your kids a variety. Sign up today for 30-days free.