14-Day Trial | Free | CodeSpark | Promo Code FT14



Computers pretty much run the world. Get your little ones started early with the skills they will need to get through all the technological advancements and possibly make a career out of it. CodeSpark Academy teaches kids ages 5-9 the basics of coding through fun and engaging games. They are introduced to the cartoon-like characters in the game called the Foos, they help you solve puzzles while teaching your children everything from sequencing and conditional statements to events and Boolean logic. It’s word free and your kids learn to code before learning to read. Help your kids learn to code so when the robots take over, they will know how to program them to not hurt you. Start a free two-week trial today.