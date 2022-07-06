Dmasun Indoor Exercise Bike | $250 | Amazon

Cardio helps, sure, but going for a run isn’t viable for everyone. Whether due to your own preferences or your joints, something like cycling is a lot softer on the old knees, an exercise bike can be a game-changer. This Dmasun Indoor Exercise Bike is down to $250 today, and is made of heavy-duty steel for longevity, uses a wool brake pad resistance system to make it quiet, can be adjusted for different body types , and tracks your time, speed, distance, and calories burned.