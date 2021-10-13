Philips Norelco Shaver Sale | Amazon

Looking for a way to keep your beard tidy and your facial hair all nice and neat? Look no further than Amazon’s sale on Philips Norelco Shavers, a limited time sale that has a couple of deals you won’t want to pass up.

For instance, you can pick up the Philips Norelco BodyGroom Series 7000 for just $56 right now, which is 20% off its regular price of $71. You get a dual-sided shaver with 5 adjustable lengths and an ergonomic grip to help you fine-tune your look. You can use it to shave wet or dry, and it lasts up to 80 minutes on a charge after charging for just an hour. Take it with you on the go for the holidays for a touch up or use it as your daily grooming tool.

Need something with a lot more variety? You want the Philips Norelco Multi-Groomer, which is just $96. Save 20% off its original price of $120 and bring an all-in-one trimmer you can use for complete head, face, and body hair grooming. You get 29 different attachments in addition too your grooming tool as well as a pair of scissors, combs, and a case to keep it all in. You get 6 hours of runtime per charge, which make this groomer a great option for haircutting on the go.

Now that it’s fall and you may want your hair to grow in a bit, grab one of these bad boys to keep it looking fresh. And save some money while you’re at it.