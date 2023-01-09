Get Your First Mirrorless Camera With The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV for 20% off

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV | $560 | Amazon



Looking to break free from the shackles of the DSLR world? It’s time to go mirrorless with the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, which you can snag from Amazon right now for just $560. Perfect for beginners, it comes packing Olympus’s newest 20MP sensor, a flip-down, tiltable monitor, and in-body image stabilization to help make your photos the best they can possibly be. It’s also lightweight and perfectly portable with a slew of features that rival even the more expensive models. Essentially, it’s an entry-level mirrorless camera with a price tag dwarfed by competitors with more bells and whistles, and that’s good news if you’re just starting out. And with the additional discount since it’s on sale, that’s just one more reason to snap one of these bad boys up.