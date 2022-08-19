Xbox Series S + Free Digital Game | $300 | Amazon

Xbox Series S + Free Digital Game | $300 | Best Buy

The Xbox Series S is the less expensive option for a current-gen console from Microsoft , but still perfectly formidable. The difference is its 4 teraflops of processing power vs. 12, can ga me in up to 1440p resolution as opposed to 4K, only plays digital games, and have 512GB of storage instead of 1TB. All things considered , you’ve got yourself a solid piece of gaming hardware for a fraction of the price. And that’s not all. Right now there is a promotion where you can get a free digital game with your purchase of an Xbox Series S. The digital game options include Elden Ring, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga, NFL Madden 23, and Saints Row.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $300 at Amazon