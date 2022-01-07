Microsoft Surface Book 3 | $2,200 | Target | Amazon

For all the shit Microsoft has given Apple over the years—lighthearted though it may be—the formula of slick, clean laptop design works, and Big PC knows it. You don’t really need me to tell you that, but if you’re boppin’ around trying to get a good deal on the company’s latest neato computer for creatives, the Surface Book 3, now is your chance, because it’s 27% off .

This laptop distinguishes itself from much of the Windows laptop world in a few ways—some ripped right out of the Jony Ives playbook, some interesting, new things. Take that bendy hinge. What’s going on with that thing?! I’ll tell you what’s going on. It’s bendy, and though some reviewers thought it was a bit wobbly, others said it did a much better job than other laptops with removable screens—oh, did I mention the screen is removable? Yes, I mean, it’s a Microsoft Surface device, so you can use it as a pure tablet. Now, this 15" version of the 2-in-1 is not the base model—its specs have been bumped with 32GB RAM, a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, a 1 TB SSD, and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q 6GB graphics card. This is a solid deal on a laptop that you can’t even get at Microsoft’s online store right now (only the 512GB option is available in the 15" size, as of this writing). The machine is also available at Amazon for this discount.