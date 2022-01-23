Urban Decay Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette | $25 | Macy’s



Even if you only buy Urban Decay Naked eyeshadow for the cute names of the pigments, it’s worth it. This palette has a futuristic theme, from its color names (Y3K and Not A Bot are my favorite) to the eyeshadows themselves. This palette is not known for high pigmentation, but you’ll get a range of holographic, shimmery, and matte colors that’ll bring your look into the 21st century. Plus, the whole palette is 50% off today, and you really can’t beat that.