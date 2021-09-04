40% off Select Items | Nike



Nike has over 2,000 items on sale currently. They really want you in some new fresh gear for summer. Now that we are emerging back into the wild, it’s time to up your game with some sweet kicks that you saved 40% on.

I see a lot of equipment in this sale; that’s not usually something they stock up when they start discounting. A sharp backpack is also a good investment, and this Brasilia in red is 15% off.

If you’re looking for a deal on bands, basketballs, shin guards, belts, etc., there’s a ton to dig through. It’s never a bad idea to have a good hat no matter the season. Whether you’re on the golf course, going for a jog, or just doing errands, this Aero Bill Classic 99 on is a great pick. It comes in three colors and is designed after a rare species of tree that grows along the California coastline.

Men’s, Women’s, and children’s fashions and shoes are all included in this sale section too. It’s no secret I’m a huge fan of the Air Force 1 line. Not only are they super comfy, but they look amazing, so I’m always down for a great pair on sale. These Crater sneakers (Women’s) are made with Crater Foam, a 20% recycled materials combo. The midsole is created from 11% Nike Grind rubber and foam materials. Environmentally sound and stylish, a real win-win.

