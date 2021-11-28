HP Chromebook | $200 | HP

HP Pavilion | $425 | HP

HP Pavilion Aero | $545 | HP

HP is knocking it’s prices way down in this today-only pre-Cyber Monday deal! If you’re looking for a great Chromebook at rock-bottom prices, this $200 HP Chromebook will get you online but quick! Need a little more power? Save 31% on this 15.6" HP Pavilion deal and get an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8 GB of memory, giving you extra oomph when you need it! And of course if you like a compact form factor, this $205 off HP Pavilion Aero packs Pavilion power into a tiny 13.3" package—perfect for on-the-go computing. You’d best jump in quick to look at their other deals, too, because there are some as of this writing that will be done with at 12PM EST today. That’s just a little more than 30 minutes from now as of this writing

