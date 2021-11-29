Samsung Jet Bot With Intelligent Power Control | $450 | Samsung

Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station | $599 | Samsung

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum | $999 | Samsung

As part of Samsung’s massive Cyber Monday deal, they’re discounting this very fancy robot vacuum, knocking as much as $300 off, depending on which one you pick. Go for the fanciest version for $999 —that’s 23% off— which uses 3D object recognition, rather than LiDAR, to get around, and comes with its own cleaning station so you don’t have to empty its bin all the time (of course, you’ll still have to dump out the contents of the cleaning station every now and again). Or you can choose to spend less and get the still excellent Jet Bot+ with Clean Station for $600 or the Jet Bot with Intelligent Power Control for $450, saving $200 and $150, respectively. On top of that, Samsung is throwing in its $150 Galaxy Buds for free with the cheapest of these vacuums, or for $100 off with the Jet Bot + with Clean Station!

Samsung's Jet Bot with Intelligent Power Control is ready to help, with automatic power adjustment and LiDAR sensors for getting around, as well as app-controlled boundaries, it can only where you want it to go.

Pick up this self-cleaning, LiDAR-sensor-having robot vacuum for less for Cyber Monday! App control lets you set boundaries and smart home compatibility allows you to control it with merely your voice!