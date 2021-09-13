Garmin Lily | $150 | Amazon



If you’re an active person or thinking of becoming one, a fitness tracker is a great way to track progress and hold yourself accountable. The Garmin Lily, now $150 at Amazon, is a svelte, attractive watch that comes in a variety of color, metal, and band options that tracks numerous parts of your fitness routine and its effects on you. It monitors respiration, hydration, energy levels, stress, sleep, heart rate, and more. It can track activities from yoga to cardio and can also be used as a regular smartwatch. Connect it with your phone for text and call notifications, calendar updates, and more. It offers up to 5 days of battery life, looks great on your wrist, and of course it counts your steps, calories burned, and more. Don’t need an Apple Watch or anything heavy duty? This Garmin option is a great alternative.