Board games are America’s best way to avoid discussing politics during the holidays. We’ve all been there. Dessert is finished, some people are on their phones, and then your uncle unpromptedly says the most batshit bullshit you’ve ever heard in your life that is impossible to not engage with. Beat him to the punch this year by bringing out some Jenga! Topple some wooden block towers as opposed to his argument that has just as much stability and foundation keeping it upright. Or perhaps your family would prefer not to yell at each other about the next election and instead yell at each other about who is a werewolf in One Night Ultimate Werewolf. In any case, they should help you through. Well if you like both of those options, you’ll be able to pick up a third for free because Amazon is running a buy 2, get 1 free sale for board games right now.

