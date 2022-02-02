On2 Pets Cat Tree With Leaves | $109 | Amazon



Anyone with a cat knows that their obsession with boxes is one of their cutest, most puzzling, and occasionally most frustrating traits. Like when you order them a big, expensive cat condo you put together with nothing more than three whiskeys and your own tiny hands, and all they want to do is snooze in the box it came in. It’s just rude. However, the On2 Pets Cat Tree With Leaves is one that may be able to tempt them away from the box for good. This sizable indoor tree (fake, though, don’t worry ) is down to $109 at Amazon right now, and worth every penny. Designed to let cats safely get into mischief, this tree is just made for scratching , jumping , climbing , and relaxing . It also doesn’t have the immediate appearance of “A cat lives here!” which has its perks as well. Also, if it doesn’t work out, and they go for the box again? At least you got this one for 30% off this time.