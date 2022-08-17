Tile Mate | $20 | 20% Off | Amazon

The Tile Mate, your perfect travel companion or day-to-day Bluetooth buddy, is only $20 on Amazon right now! Think of Tile as the assistant keeping track of your stuff—attach this to your keyring or backpack and use Bluetooth to find your lost item using the Tile app. You can even find your phone by tapping the logo button on the Tile Mate—instead of the other way around. When far away, the app will show you your Tile’s most recent location—so even when you can’t ping it, you have the intel. And when your dang keys are just somewhere in the house but you don’t know where, use Alexa to help you find the Tile Mate too. Totally worth the $20!