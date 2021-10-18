Wltoys XKS 144001 RC Car | $37 | Walmart



Mario and Luigi have been racing go-carts since the SNES days so you think they’d be good at it by now. WRONG. They are weak. Their pesky little karts from Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit can only go roughly 2.5 mph. This RC Car can go over 35 mph. It has 4 wheel drive and can turn on a dime. You will leave your little brother crying in the dust while also likely knocking over a few lamps. He’ll probably complain about it being unfair and that the game can’t even register your RC car as a player, but guess what... You’re the older sibling and you make the rules. Grab some duct tape and a Shy Guy plush and, what do you know, you’ve got yourself a racer. Shy Guy takes now prisoners and neither will you when you get this Wltoys XKS 144001 RC Car on sale for 50% off.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Save 50% Wltoys XKS 144001 RC Car Vroom vroom

Take your RC on or off the road with hobby-grade durability and fast speeds. Buy for $37 at Walmart

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 06/28/2021 and updated with new information on 10/18/2021.