EcoFlow RIVER Max Portable Power Station | $450 | StackSocial



Don’t be without power in the great outdoors ever again. With this portable power station, you can charge up to 10 devices simultaneously. The power station itself charges quickly, reaching up to 80% in just one hour. The power statio0n along with its USB ports also has three 600W AC outlets giving you flexibility to use or charge your devices outdoors. The EcoFlow RIVER Max portable power station is $150 off today over at StackSocial.

