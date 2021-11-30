LEVOIT 6L Capacity Humidifier | $76 | Amazon



Isn’t it neat how rooms can go from disgustingly humid to Crypt Keeper-level dry seemingly overnight? I certainly think so. Now that dehumidifier season has passed us by, it’s time to move back into re-humidifying ourselves with the LEVOIT 6L Capacity humidifier. It’s only 76% at Amazon, which is 15% off its regular price. I had a humidifier next to my bed for a while because an old office environment was dehydrating me like a piece of fruit, and it wasn’t this nice. In fact, I want this one. It features built-in humidity sensors, options for timers, and can be controlled via remote. Its six-liter capacity ensures you won’t be constantly refilling it. Also, you don’t only have to use it for its main function; there are settings for vaporizers, essential oil diffusers, and more. Best of all, its large size means it’s ideal for any room in your house, or a writer’s one-bedroom Philadelphia apartment. Hypothetically, of course.