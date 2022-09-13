Fitven Freestanding Punching Bag | $210 | Amazon



Fitness is all about getting out what you put in, and in this case, you’ll be putting in punches and getting out a boosted health and fitness level. The Fitven Freestanding Punching Bag is down to $210, which is a 25% reduction, and it’s an excellent way to get fit by hitting things without having to deal with pesky wall mounts or hanging anything from the ceiling. The Fitven Freestanding Punching Bag comes with not only the freestanding punching bag, but also a pair of boxing gloves to use as well, it stands at 70" tall, so you should be fine hitting it no matter your height, can be used by kids and adults, is a great way to work out stress and work up a sweat, and is incredibly stable too.