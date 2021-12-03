Westinghouse Portable Generator | $300 | Amazon



Generators are among those products whose prices fluctuate pretty wildly throughout the year, and most of them have trended higher lately, so it’s good to get in on these deals as you find them, if you’re in need . Take, for instance, this Westinghouse 3,600-watt generator, on sale right now for $51 off. It’s got RV-ready 30A outlets powered by a 212cc 4-stroke engine, and a 4-gallon tank, rated to run up to 13 hours at a time. It hits this sale price a few times a year, but has been holding steady at higher prices lately, so now may be the right time to jump on this one.