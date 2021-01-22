It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get This Emerge Vortex Gaming Chair for $100 and Legally Become a Gamer

Giovanni Colantonio
Image: Staples

Emerge Cortex Gaming Chair | $100 | Staples

Joe Biden is now the President of the United States and he just passed a law that says “you’re legally not a gamer unless you own a gaming chair.” Damn Joe, that doesn’t really seem like an important thing to pass right now. Because this is now the law of the land, that means that most of you aren’t gamers anymore. If you’re looking to remedy this fast, Staples is selling the Emerge Vortex gaming chair half off. You can become a gamer again for $100 when you buy this. There are a few different color options available, including red and black, the gamer colors. Considering how pricey gaming chairs can be, this is a pretty cheap deal, so check it out if you’ve been in the market for one lately.

