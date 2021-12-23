LEGO Technic McLaren Senna Kit | $40 | Amazon

Look at that kid. Or is that a very young-looking grown-up? I don’t know, this person’s age is very ambiguous to me, and I don’t know if they’re just peculiar-looking or a perfect embodiment of the idea that LEGO is for all ages, but either way I am having a hard time with it. What I’m not having a hard time with though is this sick deal on a McLaren Super Car (LEGO kit). For $10 off, you or someone you love very much can get sequestered away from the stressful hustle and bustle of family for Christmas and get lost in the meticulous assembly of this reimagining of a McLaren Sienna as a snap-together plastic kit—it even has functional steering, pistons, and wing doors, once the 830-piece construction is complete. Honestly I was initially going to lean into how inauthentic this thing is but you know what? I need to stop being so cynical, and it’s not a good joke anyway. This McLaren LEGO kit is cool as hell and I would love to build it, put it on my desk, and just look at it all the time.