Asus ROG Desktop w/Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 | $1,550 | Best Buy

Looks like we’re not only back in the world where you can get good gaming cards in the first place, but they can be had for reasonable prices, and pre-built PCs featuring them can even go on sale from time to time. Pick up the ROG gaming desktop, featuring the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, at Best Buy for $100 off right now. Equipped with an 11th generation Intel Core i7-11700F CPU, 16GB of memory (which you’ll want to upgrade), and a combination of 1TB hard drive and 512GB SSD, this machine will get you straight into 4K gaming, sans the hassle of building your own machine, for those of you who haven’t the time or desire, and don’t mind paying a premium to have it done for you. There’s no telling how long it’ll last at this price, so if you’re the RGB type who wants to game in 4K, now is the time!