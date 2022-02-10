Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p Projector (Renewed) | $600 | Amazon

Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K Projector | $1,500 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Anker dabbles in many areas, including HD and 4K projectors via their Nebula line. That includes both mini projectors and full-size units like the Nebula Cosmos Full HD. This normally-$800 DLP projector is $200 off when you buy it renewed, and brings 900 ANSI lumens with a 30,000-hour LED for projection. It accepts up to 4K input via its HDMI 2.0 ports, optical audio, while two USB-A ports let you use FAT32, NTFS, and exFAT-formatted USB storage to play media from, with a max supported hard drive size of 2TB. The Nebula Cosmos runs Android TV OS instead of the all-too-often crappy interfaces you get with a lot of projectors. If you’re feeling spendy, you can get the 4K version of this projector, marked down by $100 when you clip the coupon, for $1,500. The 4K version maxes out at 150 inches, while the 1080p video can be expanded to fill a 120" screen.