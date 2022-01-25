Fitness Factor Adjustable Jump Rope With Carrying Case | $8 | Amazon



I’ll be honest, I can probably count on one hand the amount of times I attended gym class after 7th grade—let alone participated in—but a childhood jump rope curriculum has stayed with me. Why did we have to perform tricks in front of the class? What was that? At any rate, I recall that jump rope happens to be an integral part of cardio-fitness training, so enthusiasts (and aspiring ones) may be interested to know that the Fitness Factor Adjustable Jump Rope is half off at Amazon. For just $8, you get a smooth, twist-free jump rope that can be adjusted to suit the user’s size, which is useful if you have more than one jump rope fan in the house. The handles are easy-grip and the whole thing comes with a carrying case so it’s even easier for your kid to forget at someone’s house. I mean, uh, so you’re just a hop, skip, and a jump away from hitting your 2022 fitness goals. That one.