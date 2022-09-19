Acer Nitro 27" Full HD Gaming Monitor | $320 | Amazon



A good gaming monitor can really help up your game, especially if your game involves games, because that’s clearly what we mean. This Acer Nitro 27" Full HD Gaming Monitor is a decent choice for gamers not only because of its features, but also because it’s 9% off today at $320. The Acer Nitro 27" Full HD Gaming Monitor is a 27" monitor that has a 1920 x 1080 resolution that’s capable of overclocking up to a 280hz refresh rate and a response time of up to 0.5ms, making it a very fast monitor that’ll help you react to everything faster. It also has things like ergonomic tilting, can be height adjusted, and has two speakers as well.