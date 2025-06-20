Get This 2021 M1 MacBook Pro and Save $1,500 Before This Sale Ends
A Grade A refurbished Apple laptop that normally sells for $2,499 can be yours for just $999 at StackSocial.
Save 59% on this 2021 M1 MacBook Pro at StackSocial — a huge $1,500 price drop on an awesome refurbished Apple laptop.
Upgrading your laptop doesn't necessarily require you to buy a brand-new one. That's especially true when a hot sale like this StackSocial deal makes a refurbished 2021 M1 MacBook Pro available for 59% less than its listed price. This Grade A refurbished laptop is just $999 while supplies last, which is a terrific price for one of Apple's most impressive MacBooks. Considering the fact that a brand-new MacBook Pro can easily run you over $2,000, this StackSocial deal is a great way to upgrade from an older, slower laptop, or to make the switch from PC to Mac without going into hock.
The 2021 M1 MacBook Pro has a gorgeous 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, 1080p FaceTime camera, six-speaker sound system, a huge terabyte of built-in storage, and the 16-core M1 processor that set the standard when this laptop was released. It's upgradeable to the very latest MacOS, which means it's able to run Apple Intelligence. As a Grade A refurbished unit, it's certified by StackSocial to come free of screen scratches or burn, a fully functional keyboard and trackpad, and a battery that is at least at 80% health. Check out this deal now at StackSocial and add a powerful MacBook Pro to your life while keeping $1,500 in your pocket.