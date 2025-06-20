Get This 2021 M1 MacBook Pro and Save $1,500 Before This Sale Ends

Upgrading your laptop doesn't necessarily require you to buy a brand-new one. That's especially true when a hot sale like this StackSocial deal makes a refurbished 2021 M1 MacBook Pro available for 59% less than its listed price. This Grade A refurbished laptop is just $999 while supplies last, which is a terrific price for one of Apple's most impressive MacBooks. Considering the fact that a brand-new MacBook Pro can easily run you over $2,000, this StackSocial deal is a great way to upgrade from an older, slower laptop, or to make the switch from PC to Mac without going into hock.