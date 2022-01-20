Wyze Smart Scale S | $20 | Amazon



Please do not boo and hiss at me for recommending a scale. Hear me out on it, at least. The Wyze Smart Scale S, which is down to $20 at Amazon, offers more than just a number on a thing you stand on. It uses 12 trackable metrics in addition to weight, which I will now list, so you can see what I mean: This smart scale measures weight, body fat percentage, lean body mass, BMI, muscle weight, visceral fat (whatever that is), basal metabolic rate (I think that’s good to know for people who hope to get pregnant?), bone mass, metabolic age, protein, body water percentage, and since that’s a lot for anyone to learn at once, it’ll also take your heart rate. Wyze Smart Scale S includes has a pairable app you can use to follow this info on your health journey. The manufacturer also adds that you can measure other things, like pets, kids, or kids’ backpacks (not kidding; it suggests it ) by adjusting the scale’s mode to pet or baby. Not too shabby.