Ultimate Push-Up Board | $60 | Amazon



Getting fit at home is generally much easier with the right equipment. However, sometimes the right equipment isn’t just a set of weights or an exercise bike; sometimes novelty is a key factor in making sure you stay focussed on your fitness, and that’s where the Ultimate Push-Up Board comes in, especially as it’s currently 14% off at $60. The Ultimate Push-Up Board is a special bit of fitness equipment that sits on the floor and has a lot of different attachments to allow you to do a mix of push-ups with different hand positions, squats thanks to resistance bands, and all sorts of other exercises, and it even comes with a b ag to store the plethora of attachments, and a booklet to explain everything you need to know.