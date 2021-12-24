Dollar Flight Club: Premium Lifetime Subscription | $99-$149 | StackSocial

The travel club: for those who don’t have the time to literally sit around day and night hunting for flight deals (that’s basically all of us). Dollar Flight Club does, though, because, you know, they get paid to do that, and right now a lifetime subscription to their service is discounted by as much as 91% . With one of their two plans on offer—Premium ($99 ) and Premium+ ($149) — you’ll be notified of short-lived deals and mistake fares from your chosen airports, as well as discounts up to 50% on Dollar Fight Club partners like Babbel, Scribd, Huckberry, and more.

If you are the version of me in my 20s that used their extra cash to travel instead of party, the Dollar Flight Club could genuinely get you to some very cool places for very little money—examples they provide are round trip flights to Greece for $394, Hawaii for $129, Aruba for $168, and more. Just one of these trips would save you money. Of course, this is also a great last-minute gift for your jet-setting friend or family member.