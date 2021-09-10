Razer Kishi (Android) | $55 | Amazon

Razer Kishi (iPhone) | $80 | Amazon

Cloud gaming doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon. Google Stadia celebrated its one-year anniversary by making Destiny 2 free to play a few months back (though it also just dismantled its original game development team), Amazon threw its hat in the ring with Luna, and Microsoft’s xCloud service is available to play on phones. Whether or not cloud gaming is the future of gaming, it’s certainly becoming more widely available in 2021.

If you’re looking to dip your toe in, you’re going to want a proper controller setup. Razer currently has the best solution out there with the Kishi, a gamepad attachment that essentially turns your phone into a handheld system. Prime members can currently grab a Kishi for $55 at Amazon so you can try for yourself. This version is compatible with Android devices, and is designed with Microsoft’s cloud gaming service in mind. Meanwhile, the iPhone version is down to $80 right now. There are also specific Xbox layout versions of the gamepads—with button colors to mimic that of an Xbox controller as well as the Xbox home button. The Android version of that is down to $63, though the iPhone one is still sitting at its original price of $100.

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 12/15/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/10/2021.