Plant Theatre Funky Veg Garden Starter Kit | $14 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



I don’t know about you, but things are getting weird where I live. We’re in that baffling post-second-False Spring wave where the temperature has plummeted, there’s a Winter Weather advisory in place, and it feels like it will just be February forever. If you’re feeling about the same, I think we should be optimists together and get the Plant Theatre Funky Veg Garden Starter Kit, especially since it’s only $14 when you clip the coupon on the page. The set includes five types of vegetable seeds, mini pots, peat discs, and anything else we in the winter doldrums need to get started. Plus, it’s super easy to transfer them from the kitchen window to the outside when it’s time. As for the seeds themselves? They are, in fact, funky. We’ll be growing purple carrots, golden zucchini squash, Rubine Brussels sprouts, striped tomatoes, and rainbow chard in no time. I don’t even know what Rubine Brussels sprouts are, but I feel good about them for us.