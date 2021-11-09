Moon Lence 4-Person Camping Tent | $40 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Most people go camping to get away from other people. But not you. You’re all about connecting with friends and/or family in rustic quarters away from cell service. That’s normal! And it’s all the more reason to pick up the Moon Lence 4-Person Camping Tent for $40 on Amazon. It’s currently 10% off as is, but clip the coupon (you know, check a box) to save the additional sweet, sweet $20. The spacious tent is waterproof and includes two large mesh panels to promote air circulation. There’s also a front entry wall, to make it nice for the bears. Also, if you’re fairly new to camping but still bold enough to take three other people down with you, the tent is color-coded for easy setup. Have fun!