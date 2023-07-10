Get the Latest Roku Express HD Streamer for 37% Off On Amazon Right Now

Consider this a Prime Day appetizer: Amazon has dropped the price today on three of Roku’s best streaming devices. The Roku Express HD is just $19 right now — a 37% price drop — with great deals on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Roku Express 4K+ following closely behind.
Roku Express HD | $19 | Amazon
Roku Express 4K+ | $27 | Amazon
Roku Streaming Stick 4K | $35 | Amazon
The Roku family of devices are still the go-to choice for streaming all of your favorite shows, movies, and premium channels, along with Emmy-nominated Roku Originals and over 300 free live channels on The Roku Channel. They’re small and unobtrusive, but they deliver clear and crisp pictures at outstanding speed. And right now they’re all over 30% off at Amazon!
