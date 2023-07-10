Get the Latest Roku Express HD Streamer for 37% Off On Amazon Right Now

Consider this a Prime Day appetizer: Amazon has dropped the price today on three of Roku’s best streaming devices. The Roku Express HD is just $19 right now — a 37% price drop — with great deals on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Roku Express 4K+ following closely behind.

Roku Express HD | $19 | Amazon

Roku Express 4K+ | $27 | Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick 4K | $35 | Amazon

The Roku family of devices are still the go-to choice for streaming all of your favorite shows, movies, and premium channels, along with Emmy-nominated Roku Originals and over 300 free live channels on The Roku Channel . They’re small and unobtrusive , but they deliver clear and crisp pictures at outstanding speed. And right now they’re all over 30% off at Amazon!