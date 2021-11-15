Hertzko Electric Nail Grinder | $14 | Amazon | Promo Code 182NTPLC



There’s a fine line between thinking it’s sweet when you can hear your pet coming your way and being accidentally scratched, stabbed, or otherwise disrupted by their toenails. No one likes going to the vet, so pick up this Hertzko Electric Nail Grinder for $14 on Amazon with promo code 182NTPLC. Between the existing discount and the promo code, you’ll save around 30% on this portable and easy-to-use device. The Hertzko Electric Pet Nail Trimmer is designed to be a gentle and painless way to clip any house pet’s nails, provided you have a dog, cat, rabbit, or bird. It includes a USB charger, so you can take it on the road with you, and maybe even be that guy trimming nails on the subway. But it’ll be your pet’s nails, so it’s funny-weird, not annoying-gross.