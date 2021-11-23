Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave Air Fryer Oven | $300 | Amazon



Air fryers. They’re so hot right now. Air fryers. Or at least, they’re way hotter than the reference I just made. If you’re feeling like you’re behind the curve, why not pick up a Galanz 4-1 ToastWave from Amazon? It’s $300, which might seem steep, until you realize that it’s regularly $500. So you’re saving 40%, which isn’t nothing. After all, this gizmo can air fry (the trendiest way to prep lighter, healthier snacks at home), microwave, toast, and functions as a convection oven. Its sleek design goes well with any modern-industrial decor. It’s also just really cool and useful, and will absolutely come in handy the next time you need to whip something up to impress company with. Plus, its 4-in-1 functionality is ideal for those with smaller kitchens or kitchenettes. By the way, I like Italian food.