AeroPilates Precision Series Reformer | $543 | StackSocial



With the New Year just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about making good on your promise to get terrifyingly fit in 2022. There’s simply no better way to do that than with the AeroPilates Precision Series Reformer, which is down to $543 at StackSocial. ( That might sound like a lot, but it’s still 20% off the full price.) Designed to burn fat, strengthen and tone muscle, and increase flexibility, it’s an all-in-one machine ideal for any exerciser, from novice to pro. With four levels of resistance and eight suggested combinations, plus an adjustable padded foot bar, this baby can hold so much pilates. That’s how fitness works, right? Oh, and you can change out the Pilate foot bar for the (included) Cardio Rebounder for a higher-impact routine. In addition to the machine, you’ll get f ree online access to the AeroPilates Primer and Basic Workout Package videos. Now you’ll really have no excuse not to get it started in January .