Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K TV | $1098 | Walmart | Amazon

How the mighty have fallen. The 65" Sony X90J began its life as an $1,800 TV (pay no mind to Walmart’s original price listing—I’ve never seen this TV for over $2,000, much less $2,517) just under a year ago, and has steadily declined since then, now flirting with the triple digits at just $1,098 at both Walmart and Amazon. The list price for this TV is currently $1,500, but it’s been hovering in the $1,200 to $1,300 range si nce October, and it’s nice to see it drop further, especially if you’re looking for an upper midrange TV with great local dimming (meaning its full array LED lighting offers better contrast than a standard LCD), colors, and response time. It’s also got a 120Hz refresh rate with VRR support, making it an excellent gaming TV. In fact, the only complaints I’ve seen around the web regarding this TV are about somewhat limited viewing angles and reflection handling. Otherwise, this is an excellent television for both movie and TV viewing and gaming.

Being a Sony TV, it’s got Google TV as its smart interface, which is really one of the nicer TV OSes, with a clean, easy-to-use interface and plenty of apps to choose from, and it plays nice with Apple, supporting AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. You smart home types will be able to use any of the big three digital assistants (so there’s no ambiguity, I’m neither referring to Bixby nor Cortana here) to command the TV This deal isn’t likely to stay, so if you’ve been hovering over the buy button for this one for a while, best to get it before the price jumps back up!