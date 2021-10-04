Super Smash Brothers Ultimate | $40 | Amazon

The latest installment in the biggest video game crossover event ever , Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, released on the Nintendo Switch as the end of 2018 and quickly became one of the must-own games of the system and best of the entire series (sorry Melee purists). Since then, we had a number of jaw dropping surprise announcements for the DLC fighters from Microsoft owned Banjo Kazooie and Minecraft Steve to the one winged angel himself, Sephiroth. If you still do not have the game, it’s dropped down to just $40 as of today. Maybe its this last fighter you’re holding out for. Maybe this one last announcement will be everything you ever wanted in Super Smash Brothers and all your dreams will come true. Or maybe it will be another Pokémon.

Advertisement

The Nintendo announcement will be happening tomorrow, October 5th at 10am ET/7am PT.