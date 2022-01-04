Bionic Body Soft Kettlebell | $35 | Amazon

I don’t know about you, but COVID lockdown and a transition to working from home was a doozie when it comes to my health. There was a choice we all made between taking the opportunity afforded us by an abrupt lack of social obligations to either exercise and get healthy for once, or drink beer and eat comfort food and, well, I made my choice. But the choice isn’t irreversible, and with a deal like this one on exercise gear, you can change course and save some money in so doing. Right now, this equipment is up to 55% off , and that includes exercise bikes like this recumbent bike for $237 off, rowing machines like this foldable turbine rower for $258 off, or several soft kettlebells like this 20lb one for $31 off. Buy some of it, and then every time you eat pasta, you can tell yourself and everyone around you that you’re carbo-loading—in fact, go ahead and tweet that at us. Every time. With a picture of your pasta, please. And a link to the recipe. What? I’m hungry.