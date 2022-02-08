10-Tea Sampler Pack | $10 | Amazon

Valentine’s Day 3- Teas Gift Box | $14 | Amazon

Valentine’s Day 3-Chai Teas Gift Box | $20 | Amazon



You tea totalers are all the same: just looking out for tea, 100% of the time. Well, I don’t judge ; we all have our own iniquities. Matter of fact, I might as well help you save some money, and lookit, there are a ton of Vahdam tea samplers on sale for up to 50% off. I don’t personally know Vahdam from Adam, but I’m something of a tea freak myself, and some of this stuff sounds pretty good . For starters , this 10-pack of teas for $10 offers 50 servings of Chai, white tea, ool ong, and more. You see that’s the 50% off one I was talking about earlier. Or hey, how about this? Valentine’s day is coming up, and you probably know someone, romantic-like, and maybe they need a little something, you catching what I’m throwing? Just get them this 3-tea gift box what comes in a pink box—that’s a very passionate color—and they don’t need to know you got it for 30% off at $14. Or maybe they like a Chai? You know, Oprah does too. She liked this Chai gift set, in fact, at least according to the product title, and it’s 20% off right now.

There’s plenty more over at that landing page, so if I didn’t catch your fancy with the three I picked out, won’t hurt my feelings none if you go have a look for yourself.