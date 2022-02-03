Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle | $300 | Amazon

The Xbox Series X remains to be a difficult find, but the Series S is still popping up every so often. Right now you can get a special Fortnite / Rocket League bundle for the same price as the console alone. You might be asking yourself, “What use is a deal that bundled with two free games?” Good question. Since the games are free, this bundle instead includes a special set of cosmetics—the Midnight Drive Pack—as well as 1,000 Fortnite V-Bucks and 1,000 Rocket League Credits. E ach of those is roughly $10 of in-game currency. The console itself isn’t branded at all in a special color or anything to make it clear it was from this bundle. So even if these games don’t interest you but you want a new Xbox Series S, you might as well go with this option as it’s the same price as the console by itself . You can always give the bonuses to a buddy.