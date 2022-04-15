Innocn 15.8" LCD Portable Monitor | $140 | Amazon | Prime Members

Innocn 13 .1 " OLED Portable Monitor | $200 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

As someone who wor ks from home, o ne of the few things that keep me working, well, at home is my desk setup. Sure I have the flexibility to stop in at my local coffee shop and hang out there to get some work done . Though I’d be giving up my second monitor and working just off my laptop screen. You may find yourself in a similar boat. Well, now we can get the versatility of using a second display while out of the house with a portable monitor. Innocn has a couple of options for discounted prices at the moment. Right now everyone can save $30 on a 13.3 OLED display. Actually, there’s also a coupon to enable you to save another $50. Prime members are eligible to also save $30 on a 15.8" LCD display. Let yourself be as productive while out and about as you are in your home office.

The portable computer monitor with dual full functioned usb-c port and mini hdmi port, which is easily connect laptop, PC, mac, smart phones, XBOX, PS3 /PS4 /PS5, Switches. Buy for $140 at Amazon