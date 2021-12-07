DeskCycle 2 | $150 | Amazon



Ever feel guilty about spending all day in front of a monitor? Is the step counter on your smartwatch buzzing your every day with the message, “Don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow!” Make better use of that time spent at your desk. The DeskCycle 2 is the ultimate tool for multitaskers. You can get a bit of a workout in while you grind w eekly challenges in Halo Infinite. Get some beefy new armor pieces and beefy new calves at the same time. Plus you can save $49 right now. That’s roughly the cost of five battle passes.