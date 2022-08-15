SereneLife Smart Electric Folding Treadmill | $312 | Amazon



Cardio at home can be as simple as just going for a run outside, but it’s don’t always realistic to manage that. If running is your cardio of choice, but you’re looking for a way to do it indoors, then this SereneLife Smart Electric Folding Treadmill is 10% off at $312, and a great way to make sure things are covered. This folding treadmill has multiple speeds, different incline levels, an LCD display that makes it easy to adjust things along with tracking all of your stats, has hand-grip sensors for your heart rate, and can be easily folded away to make sure it’s not taking up too much space when not in use. It’s an excellent way to keep your cardio up without leaving the house.