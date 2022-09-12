Sunny Health & Fitness Premium Folding Treadmill | $468 | Amazon



Cardio is an important but often far less enjoyable part of a well-rounded fitness regime that’ll help keep you alive for longer thanks to helping your heart and lungs stay healthier. It’s not an easy thing to fit in sometimes though, which is where this Sunny Health & Fitness Premium Folding Treadmill with 33% off at $468. The Sunny Health & Fitness Premium Folding Treadmill has an easy-to-use display that shows off your time, distance, speed, and calories burned at the same time, has an integrated pedometer, can easily be folded flat to be packed away under beds or sofas, has an onboard 3.5mm headphone port for music, and can comfortably support weights up to 220lbs too. It’s a great treadmill at a great price.