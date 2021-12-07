Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym | $500 | Amazon



Need to get ripped fast? Not possible. Or is it? The Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym is $500 at Amazon right now, which means you’ll save $300 (or 37%) on a basically complete fitness system with just one click. This garage- and basement-friendly behemoth offers over 25 unique workouts and 200lbs. of resistance, plus its bench will convert to a rolling seat for “aerobic rowing” but also fold up vertically to take up less space when stored. The updated model includes a space to dock a smartphone. If you need to build up your personal fitness center from scratch, this all-in-one setup will do it. It’s only a matter of committing yourself to actually using it from there , but how hard could that be?