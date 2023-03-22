It's all consuming.
Pets

Get Rid of Unwanted Pet Hair With 15% Off This Deshedding Dog Brush

Safe and Easy To Use Brush Works For a Variety of Fur Lengths

William Helms
This $13 dog and cat brush will have your furry friend looking irresistibly cute — and stop you from looking like a crazy animal person.
Graphic: William Helms

During lockdown, you probably did what a lot of people did: adopted a furry friend. Sure, your furbaby is adorable but they shed on everything. The Pawradise Deshedding Dog Brush will solve that frustrating universal problem – and quickly. This cat and dog brush features a no-slip handle for a firm, comfortable grip to get the nastiest knots out, and a dual-head design with rounded teeth for smooth dematting and quick coat thinning and deshedding – without irritation and discomfort to your precious furbaby’s skin.

Pawradise Deshedding Dog Brush | 15% Off | $13 | Amazon

The Pawradise Deshedding Dog Brush helps your furry companion look their very cutest by easily, painlessly, and quickly removing matted and unwanted fur. And you’ll stop looking like a crazy cat or dog person within a few minutes!

