UGG Women’s Fluff Mini Quilted Boots | $119 | Macy’s



If you’ve never caved and bought yourself a pair of UGGS, you’re truly missing out. To quote Jeff Winger of Community, they’re like “wearing a pair of dreams.” To quote our editor Joe Tilleli in a previous write-up on this pair, “Boy-howdy, are these things wonderful.” He’s from Long Island, so we don’t know why he talks like that. Anyway, the UGG Women’s Fluff Mini Quilted Boots are down to $119 at Macy’s right now. That’s an even further cut from where they were last week, which was $128. Normally they’ll run you about $170, and since they’re even a bargain at full price, imagine how happy you’ll be when you save more than $50. Seriously, though. They’re lightweight, comfortable, and unbelievably warm. This pair is equally good for working from home in cozy style and walking the dog around the neighborhood in the morning. Eventually they’ll be the perfect pair to wear to your intervention for your newly developed obsession with UGG boots. At this price, we call that a win-win-win.